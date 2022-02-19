Betika back retired teacher Kagambi’s mission to scale imposing Mt Everest

James Kagambi (right) with Evans Mwiti at the base of Point Batian on top of Mt Kenya. They were part of a team that took the national flag to the top of Mt Kenya to the mark Kenya’s 50th anniversary celebrations on December 11, 2013. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  SUNDAY NATION REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • 62-year-old is the first beneficiary this year of betting firm’s community engagement programme
On April 5, James Kagambi will embark on a journey that remains on the bucket list of many.

