Beijing Olympics venue restricts capacity over Covid fears

Members of Beijing Arcfox take part in an ice hockey training session during a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Wang Zhao | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • No spectators from outside China will be allowed to attend.
  • And the estimated 2,900 athletes must be fully vaccinated or face 21 days' quarantine upon arrival. They will also be tested daily.

Beijing

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.