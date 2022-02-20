Beijing Olympics closes after sporting drama, doping and golden Gu

What you need to know:

  • Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott made history for New Zealand, winning her country's first Winter Games gold; with Gu pocketing two golds, the hosts enjoyed a significant medal bump and finished third in the medals table with nine golds.
  • That was easily their best performance in the Winter Games, a place ahead of chief geopolitical rival the United States, on eight golds.
  • For the second Games in a row, Norway topped the medals table, with 16 golds. Germany were second on 12.

