Volleyball dominates Soya women team award nominations

From left: Kenya women's beach volleyball players Brackcides Agala, Phoscah Kasisi, Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya pose for a picture after qualifying for the final round of the Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

  • The beach volleyball team made history by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for the first time ever
  • Vihiga Queens had a season to remember after they were crowned the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) champions
  • Kenya Lionesses won the Safari Sevens round robin tournament after finishing unbeaten, thanks to wins over Uganda, Zimbabwe, Titans Academy of South Africa and Kenya Lionesses second string team


The national women’s beach volleyball team and Vihiga Queens have been nominated for 2021 Women Sports Team of the Year award.

