Battle lines drawn at Nairobi Region Games

Defending champions will be wary of upsets as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games get underway Wednesday morning at various venues in the city.

Teams will compete in eight disciplines; rugby 15s, handball, athletics, hockey, handball, basketball, swimming and cross country. At stake for the winners at the end of the four-day event will be titles, and most importantly, slots at the national championships scheduled for April 24-29 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Handball, athletics, cross country and hockey will be at Nairobi School, while rugby 15s and basketball (girls) will be played at St Mary’s School. State House Girls High School will be the venue for boys’ basketball matches and swimming will be at Aga Khan Academy.

Dagoretti High School and Olympic High School will be defending their boys’ and girls’ basketball crowns, as Mwiki Secondary School and Jamhuri High School fight to keep their girls’ and boys’ hockey titles.

In handball, Hospital Hill High School will be aiming to extend their dominance in the boys’ affair, as Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School look to make it a hat-trick of titles in the girls’ event.

Rugby 15s champions Dagoretti High School will face stiff competition to keep their title. While most of the disciplines will start from the preliminary stages, rugby 15s has reached the knockout stage with schools battling for places in the last four.

In Wednesday’s quarter-final matches, holders Dagoretti will be up against Jamhuri while former champions Upper Hill School face surprise package Our Lady of Fatima Secondary School.

Nairobi Region rugby sevens champions Ofafa Jericho High School battle Hospital Hill, while arguably the tie of the round is the clash between rivals Nairobi School and Lenana School.

Dagoretti coach Emmanuel Okuna is confident they will go all the way, but is not underestimating Jamhuri.

“The pressure is always on the defending champions to do well and we are up to the task. Everyone will be eager to see us fall, but we have a good squad and I trust the boys to deliver,” said Dagoretti coach Emmanuel Okuna.

Dagoretti saw off Garden Estate Secondary School 25-0 in the pre-quarter-final match thanks to the heroics of their forwards Lennox Okoth, Bejil Okoth and Albert Austin. Coach Okuna will again rely on the trio to help his side defend their title.

Should they overcome Jamhuri, Dagoretti could face bitter rivals Upper Hill in a mouth-watering semi-final clash. The semis will be tomorrow at the same venue, while the playoff and final on Friday at Nairobi School.

In basketball, former champions Buru Buru Girls Secondary School will be out to reclaim the title they lost last year. The two-time national champions were knocked out in the quarters during last year’s regionals and coach Julius Otieno’s charges have revenge on their minds.

They are in Pool “E” together with Soweto Academy and Raila Educational Centre Secondary School.

Inspired

Hospital Hill, who feature in the Kenya Handball Federation National League as Inspired , start as favourites in pool “A” where they will play Kenya Muslim before they battle Utawala Academy.

The top two teams in the eight pools will compete in the Round of 16 on Thursday. Hospital Hill coach Oscar Olulo anticipates an easy ride.

“I don’t expect tough opponents and I believe we will have it easy and qualify for the nationals. I know real work awaits us at the nationals and really, we will use the regionals as a build up for the upcoming event,” said Olulo, whose team finished 15th in the 19-team league.

“Our participation in the league has done us good. It has given us experience and exposure that we will gladly use at the event,” he added.