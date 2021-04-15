Bandari fan wins BetLion Goliath Jackpot bonus

Gerald Chege poses for photos at his home in Nyali, Mombasa after winning Sh300,000 BetLion Goliath Jackpot bonus by correctly 16 games of the 20.

What you need to know:

  • Chege won Sh300,000 for correctly predicting 16 games in the inaugural jackpot

Bandari SC fan Gerald Chege is Sh300,000 richer.

