Bandari fan wins BetLion Goliath Jackpot bonus

Bandari SC fan Gerald Chege is Sh300,000 richer.

This is after the Mombasa-based punter became the the first bonus winner from the BetLion Goliath Jackpot by correctly 16 games of the 20.

The BetLion Goliath Jackpot, which is Sh350 million, is contested for by punters who have a chance of winning bonuses by correctly predicting games with just 100-shilling entry.

Players, who correctly predict 19, 18, 17, 16 and 15 games are will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses of up to Sh100 million.

“The BetLion Goliath Jackpot excites me, I am happy with the partial win, but I now have my targets set on getting the full Sh350 million,” Chege said on phone from his Nyali home. “I plan to use the winnings to grow my retail business,” he added.

Chege is however not happy with Liverpool and Arsenal for “continuously burning his bet”.

This after English Premier League side Liverpool failed to overturn a 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid in Uefa Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

“Liverpool was a sure bet last season, but this term they have really frustrated me,” Chege said.

“Liverpool and Arsenal have 'burnt' my bets this season. When you think this is a game they are going to win, they disappoint you.”

“Earlier in the season, Barcelona were not dependable but they seem to have found their bearing,” he said.

Asked why he risks betting on the teams, Chege said: “They are big clubs and as a fan, you always want to follow them and given also the good odds on offer by BetLion, you always want to risk to win big."

“I hope Liverpool and Arsenal forms will improve soon so we don’t 'burn' my bets.

“BetLion also has Cashout, which ensures you have control of your bet slip. They also have a data light website which means one saves on bundles.”