Banda School crowned Hog Charge winners

Hog Charge

Riders in the under-14 category navigate a muddy stretch during the Hog Charge at Peponi School, Ruiru on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Over 700 riders braved the hot and dusty conditions at the Sukari Ranch, Ruiru to participate in the event, whose proceeds go towards supporting the Rhino Ark, which is involved in a conservation project that focuses on the Mt Kenya water towers.

Nairobi’s The Banda School emerged victorious in the girls’ under-14 race as the 23rd edition of the annual Hog Charge ended at Peponi School, Ruiru, Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.