Banda School crowned Hog Charge winners

Nairobi’s The Banda School emerged victorious in the girls’ under-14 race as the 23rd edition of the annual Hog Charge ended at Peponi School, Ruiru, Sunday.

The Hog Charge, which is sponsored by milk processor Brookside Dairy and Northlands City, is Kenya’s national mountain bike competition for teens.

The event, which is a team competition, saw groups of four riders navigate around a course of checkpoints in the shortest time possible on mountain bikes. The teams were entered in either the under-12, under-14 or open classes.