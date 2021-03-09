Badminton Kenya suspended by world body

National badminton team player Urjan Shah trains at the Aryan Samaj Sports Hall, Nairobi on September 11, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In September last year, BK witnessed a new dawn when it acquired its first modern competition and training mats courtesy of NOC-K. 
  • It’s at this function presided over by Tergat  at Aryan Samaj Sports Hall, Parklands, Nairobi, that  Muchiri and Shigoli shook hands, vowing to end the wrangles that had ruined the growth of the sport.
  • That seems not to have worked.  

Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended Kenya indefinitely.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.