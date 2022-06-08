Azimio pledge to increase sports venues and funding

Azimio coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga says he will put in place a policy framework and the required infrastructure to maintain Kenya’s status as a sporting giant in the world if elected President in August.

The seasoned politician’s pledges are contained in his manifesto, dubbed “Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Inawezekana Agenda, 2022-2027” which was unveiled on Monday night.

A former footballer turned ardent fanatic of sports, Odinga who is, alongside Deputy President William Ruto, considered frontrunner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta has, in a raft of pledges, described sports as the country's “national identity.

"We take pride in hosting some of the greatest sporting competitions and athletes on the planet," he observes in the manifesto.

Among the policies Odinga has promised to introduce is increasing sports facilities to harness the demand for sports professionals to use for training and education.

Sport has in the past decade transformed into one of the most lucrative career opportunities for the youth. Despite the existing potential and impressive results by Kenyan athletes at international competitions, the country lacks modern sports facilities.

Sports talent centres

And Odinga, who seldom misses matches involving the national football team and athletics meets, has also undertaken to integrate sports training and talent development at all levels of education by creating 47 county sports talent centres across the country.

He has also vowed to reclaim illegally acquired sports and recreation facilities and sites.

Women, girls and persons with disabilities (PWD) will also be given priority in sports funding.

Odinga adds that his government will offer tax rebates to corporates that supports sports through sponsorship.

Another policy framework vouched by Odinga is the establishment of a Sports Business Council to develop modern business strategy so as to improve access to finance and skill development.

"I will introduce a Sports Cabinet bringing together ministers in all the (47) counties to help achieve a coordination and sharing of best practices with special focus on physical and mental well-being, individual development, social and community development and economic development," stressed Odinga.

Other priorities include the construction of 50 mini-multi-sports facilities focusing on the provision of new, high-quality artificial grass pitches, basketball and volleyball courts plus the strengthening of links between clubs and their fans while putting power in the hands of the latter.

Kenya is a renowned global sports giant boasting some of the world's most talented athletes.

The country also retains the undisputed title as the best in middle and long-distance running thanks to the top ranking at the Olympic Games, World Athletics championship, and consistent wins at marathon races in major cities around the world.

The national men’s rugby sevens team and women’s volleyball team have also dominated in both continental and African meets.

The men’s cricket team has, meanwhile, struggled to replicate the impressive returns witnessed at the start of this century while the football teams have consistently disappointed despite having the most fan base.