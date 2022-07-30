Awino only Kenyan winner in Chess Olympiad opening round

Debutant Cynthia Awino was Kenya’s only winner in round one of the 44th Chess Olympiad at Four Points by Sheraton Resort in Chennai City, India on Friday.

Awino, a student at Technical University of Kenya whose Fide elo rating is 1439, upset Romanian Woman Fide Master (WFM) Alessia -Mihaela Ciolacu (2163) in the round.

Kenya’s Woman Fide Master Sasha Mongeli (1672), debutant Jully Mutisya (1428) and World Amateur Woman Under-1700 champion Madelta Glenda (1516) were however, not lucky.

Mongeli and Mutisya lost to Woman Grand Masters (WGM) Sandu Mihaela (2297) and Elena-Luminita Cosma (2248) respectively, while Madelta fell to Woman International Master (WIM) Miruna-Daria Lehaci (2193).

As a result, Romania won the match 3-1.

Out of 162 teams, Kenya is seeded 99th while Romania is ranked 20th.

In the opening section, Team Kenya of Ben Nguku (1962), Githinji Hinga (1954), debutants Isaack Mukoko (1805) and national champion Martin Njoroge (1973) all lost their opening matches.

The writing was on the wall for the Kenyan men that they would have a disappointing start to the Games after they were paired against an experienced Chilean side.

Nguku and Hinga, who are making their second Olympiad appearance lost to Grand Masters (GM) Henriquez Villagra Cristobal (2620) and Morovic Fernandez Ivan (2489) respectively.

Mukoko lost to Lopez Silva (2403) while Njoroge was outwitted by International Master (IM) Perez Gormaz Matias (2387).

Chile won the contest 4-0.

Kenya is seeded 135th out of 188 teams while Chile ranks 42nd.

In another round one action in board one, Angolan IM David Silva (2315) caused an upset when he held World number five, American Super Grandmaster Lev Aronian (2775).