Aussie softball team first to arrive in Japan for Olympics

Australian softball national team players arrive at their hotel in Ota City, Gunma prefecture on June 1, 2021 to take part in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
 

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  AFP

  • They filed off the plane sporting masks and green and gold uniforms, escorted by greeters wearing hats featuring the Olympic and Paralympic mascots.
  • Rows of chairs were set up for them in an airport corridor, where they filled out paperwork as staff in plastic aprons, masks and protective glasses came round to check the documents.

Ota, Japan

