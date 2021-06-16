Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

IOC's Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi speaks during a press briefing for the presentation of version three of the Tokyo 2020 Playbook in Tokyo on June 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Organisers did not specify which sanctions would apply for which violations, and also said they could not detail the size of potential fines.
  • A disciplinary committee will be charged with weighing any violations and potential punishments.

Tokyo, Japan

