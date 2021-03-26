AP, Generation out to break the duck

Ulinzi's Kiptirim Kibet (centre) shoots as Generation's Malcon Carlos (left) attempts to block the shot during their Kenya Handball Federation league match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 20, 2021.

  • AP will play former champions Ulinzi Shooters, Generation battle Kahawa while Nanyuki will cross swords with National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the only women's match of the day
  • AP coach Barry Kaberia said Ulinzi is an experienced side with good players but they will try to match them
  • NCPB team manager Paul Pudo said a win will be a plus but players' growth is what he will be looking out for

Administration Police (AP), Generation men's teams as well as Nanyuki women's side will be seeking their first wins of the season on Saturday when the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League enters second round at the Nyayo National Stadium, handball court.

