AP, Generation out to break the duck

Administration Police (AP), Generation men's teams as well as Nanyuki women's side will be seeking their first wins of the season on Saturday when the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League enters second round at the Nyayo National Stadium, handball court.

The three teams failed to record wins as the season got underway last weekend.

AP went down to Buccaneers, Generation succumbed to Ulinzi Tigers while newcomers Nanyuki were thrashed by back-to -back champions Nairobi Water.

AP will play former champions Ulinzi Shooters, Generation battle Kahawa while Nanyuki will cross swords with National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the only women's match of the day.

Ulinzi Shooters coach Nickson Oyaro said they are keen to extend their good run.

"We started off well and going forward we want to maintain the momentum as our ultimate goal is to reclaim the trophy we last won in 2017. AP made a debut in the league in 2019 and they have been making big strides and therefore we will not be overconfident when we face them," said the former national team player.

AP coach Barry Kaberia said Ulinzi is an experienced side with good players but they will try to match them.

"We will give our best. We have trained well and we hope our performance will be impressive," said the tactician.

NCPB team manager Paul Pudo said a win will be a plus but players' growth is what he will be looking out for.

"Nanyuki are new in the league and we will approach them will caution. We just want players progression. An improved performance from the players will be good. Once we get the players where we want them to be, then we can think of going for the title," said Pudo.

Nanyuki team manager Nancy Owaga said they are work in progress.

"Last week we picked positives from our loss against Nairobi Water and we want to build on that as we line up against NCPB. We just hope that when the season comes to an end, we will be a better side," said the official.

Fixtures

Ulinzi Shooters v Nanyuki 10am

Kahawa v Generation 11:30am

Nanyuki v Black Mamba 1pm

NCPB v Nanyuki 2:30pm