Okutoyi, McRae bag SJAK monthly awards

Tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi and rally driver McRae Kimathi were Thursday feted as the January and February winners of the Sports Personality of the Month Award (SPOM) respectively.

At the same time, LG Electronics East Africa announced a new one-year sponsorship deal for the SPOM through December 2022.

The renewal comes as LG and Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) celebrate seven years since the electronics appliance giant first partnered with the sports scribes body in 2015.

Okutoyi won the award after being the first representative of Kenya to win a girls' junior grand Slam match.

And her exploits at 2022 Australian Open bracket where she progressed to the third round and lost to Serbian Lola Radivojevic 6-3,6-3.

Junior WRC star Kimathi won the February award after becoming the first Kenyan to finish a rally on snow on WRC Sweden.

He finished the WRC3 category in a credible third and fourth in Junior WRC.

Okutoyi, who was speaking on Zoom from her base in Morocco, said: “January was such a good month for Kenyan Tennis and myself after I won a match at the Australian Grand Slam. We have come from far and I am proud to have lifted the Kenyan flag high.”

McRae on his part said: “The award goes a long way in motivating young and upcoming sports personalities to realise their potential in sport. It also fuels one’s passion to give more to the sport.”

“I now feel motivated ahead of my busy calendar starting with Croatia Rally in the next weeks where I will compete in the Junior WRC, Pearl of Uganda, ARC Equator Rally and round up with the WRC Safari Rally,” McRae, who was flanked by his father Phineas, a retired Rally driver said.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at LG's Brand shop in Nairobi, while awarding the winners, LG Marketing Director, Changhyun Kim said the partnership has over the years boosted players’ morale and maintained interest in sports across the country.

“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to support SJAK and top tier sports personalities over the last seven years. Within this period, we managed to reward many of the said personalities and empower them in their journey to the top,” the LG boss said.

“This year, we think it is wise that we expand this support to sports enthusiasts in our communities and institutions of learning as a way to support and inspire upcoming sports giants across diverse disciplines. We are investing at least Sh6.6 million and banking on your support to achieve this at least every quarter,” Kim announced.

He added: “As we renew our commitment once again, we are determined to make sports more appealing to current and budding players across the country. This, even as it continues being an essential vehicle for socio-economic transformation.”

On his part, SJAK President Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for their unswerving support saying the partnership has gone a long way in motivating athletes to do well for the country.

"For the last seven years LG has demonstrated their support for sports, both on and off the pitch. And together we share an ambition of creating opportunities at all levels and ensuring every aspiring athlete enjoys an enabling environment. We look forward to further developing our relationship over the coming years,” Mbaisi stated.

For being crowned January and February winners, Okutoyi received an LG Artificially Intelligent washing machine while Kimathi was awarded with a refrigerator.

Rising tennis star Okutoyi scooped the award after beating three other nominees in Daniel Simiyu, who won the Valencia 10km race, Shujaa’s Vincent Onyala and middle-distance runner Norah Jeruto.

He beat Ferdinand Omanyala, who broke the men’s 60m dash national record, Milton Ilakhuya who was the top points scorer for Kenya at the wheelchair basketball World Cup qualifiers where they won the Africa bronze.

Another nominee was Lavender Zawadi who was Kenya's best performer at the Catchball World Championship qualifiers in Israel where Kenya qualified for Portugal in June.

Hellen Obiri was also a nominee for the month of February for finishing second in the RAK Half Marathon in a fifth fastest time of 64:22 and Collins Kipruto for his 1500m win at Muller and 800m at the Meeting de l'Eure in Val-de-Reuil in France.