Amina launches first varsity tartan track in Kenya

The government will improve the newly launched six-lane artificial track at Kenyatta University to eight lanes so as to attain the required international standards.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed said during the launch of the tartan track that the facility is key to Kenya’s bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Amina noted that the Kenyatta University track was one of the venues that World Athletics officials visited when they were in Kenya two weeks ago to assess the facilities that might host the world event.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed makes her remarks during the launch of the newly installed six-lane artificial track at Kenyatta University at Kenyatta University on May 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The track construction was commissioned in 2017 as part of the 2017 Nairobi World Athletics Under-18 Championships legacy but there was a delay in its completion.

The hosting city for the 2025 World Athletics Championships will be known during this year's World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

Other countries bidding to host are Japan, Poland and Singapore.

“I think that decision to have two more lanes will have to be made between Athletics Kenya and Kenyatta University, and I will be happy to be enjoined in that conversation,” said Amina.

“We consider this as a strategic national facility that is in line with the government’s commitment to improve sports facilities in the country,” explained Amina, adding that the World Athletics officials were impressed by the facilities.

Amina said that the track should not only be used to host sporting events, but also for teaching, research as well as sports talent identification and development.

“This way, the university will help realise the government’s efforts to develop management in sports as well as widen the reach of our reputable performance in athletics,” said Amina, who was accompanied by Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei and some of Kenya’s legendary athletes led by Paul Boit, who is a professor at the institution.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei speaks during the launch of the newly installed six-lane artificial track at Kenyatta University at Kenyatta University on May 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenyatta University also cashed in on the occasion to launch the 10th edition of the Africa University Games that will be held from June 4 to 12 at the institution.

During the 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championships, Amina noted that Kenyatta University did Kenya and the African Continent proud by serving as the athletes village that was praised as the best ever by the coaches.

“As you prepare to host the Africa University Games next month, I have no doubt that you will live up to your reputation not only as excellent hosts, but also as formidable competitors,” said Amina, who paid tribute to the sports legends present.

Wainaina described the opening of the track as a dream come true and hoped that the government will help upgrade to the eight-lane track so as to benefit more athletes and make it an international track.

“There is enormous sporting potential in the universities and I hope the ministries of education and sports can work together to see that this talent is identified and nurtured,” said Wainaina.

Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina makes his remarks during the launch of the newly installed six-lane artificial track at Kenyatta University at Kenyatta University on May 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group