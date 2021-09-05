Amazon claim maiden win in handball league

Amazon women's team recorded their first win of the season after they defeated Kenyatta University 31-26 Sunday in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

It was sweet revenge for Amazon who had lost to the varsity side 25-30 last weekend at the same venue.

The win against KU still left the side coached by Albert Murunga pegged bottom with two points from six matches.

Sylvia Wanjiru emerged top scorer for winners with seven goals, while Grace Wanyonyi scored the same number of goals for the students.

Amazon coach Murunga was impressed with the final score.

"I'm glad that there was a breakthrough finally. The wins have been elusive but determination and concentration in today's match won it for us. I'm excited by the fact that Elizabeth Wamboi, who has been away with a right hand wrist injury, is back in play and I believe it's a sign of good things to come," Murunga said.

In another match, Kenya Defence Forces women's team won against Rangers 39-22 to move to second position on log with 12 points from six matches. Sharks had won against Nanyuki 37-24 on Saturday.

Sharks are level on points with leaders and reigning champions Nairobi Water, who were not in action over the weekend, but the latter have a superior goal difference.

Nanyuki are third with nine points from seven matches.

In the men's matches, Strathmore University continued with their good run in the league after they defeated Rangers and Vickers respectively.

Strathmore won against Rangers 33-24 and Vickers 30-21 to remain unbeaten.

Strathmore, who are coached by Peter Mwathi, dislodged National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) from top spot with 24 points from 12 matches.