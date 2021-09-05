Amazon claim maiden win in handball league

Sarah Mabonga of National Cereals and Produce Board

Sarah Mabonga of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) shoots from the penalty spot during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Nairobi Water at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strathmore, who are coached by Peter Mwathi, dislodged National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) from top spot with 24 points from 12 matches.
  • NCPB are second with 22 points from 12 matches, while KDF complete the top three positions with 16 points from nine matches. 

Amazon women's team recorded their first win of the season after they defeated Kenyatta University 31-26 Sunday in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

