Alliance bag Central region rugby sevens title

Saturday was a dusty day at Thika High School but that did not prevent Alliance Boys High School from clinching the rugby sevens title during the Central Region Secondary School Term Two games.

Alliance posted an impressive show and emerged unbeaten in all four matches on the first day of the games.

They defeated Magumu Boys High School from Nyandarua, Chinga Boys High School from Nyeri, Kianyaga Boys Secondary School (Kirinyaga), and Murang’a’s Pioneer School.

Magumu Boys came second with a record of 3-1 while Pioneer was third with 2 wins and 2 losses. Kianyaga settled fourth with only one win and three losses while Nyeri County’s Chinga did not register any win.

At the same venue, Olbolosat Secondary School and Kagonye Secondary will meet in boys’ football final after they emerged victorious in their nail-biting semi-finals.

Olbolosat, who emerged top in Pool 'A' after edging out Njiiri High School 1-0, booked their place in the final after humiliating Kirinyaga County’s Kiaga Secondary School 3-0.

Olbolosat striker Robert Wainaina opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Joshua Mwangi and Anthony Muturi completed the job in the 60th and 75th minutes respectively.

“It was all teamwork and coordination. Our opponents were tough but we played an organized game,” said Wainaina.

Kagonye Secondary and Escarpment Secondary had to be separated through extra time after a barren draw in normal time. Collins Kanari scored the solitary goal with five minutes left to send Kagonye to the final.

“We are happy about this win. After playing this match, we feel that we have been to the regional level. We pulled all our energy to do this and I am glad we did not give up,” said Kanari.

Boys’ volleyball semi-finals will be held Sunday where Pool 'A' winners Gikondi Secondary School will face Pool 'B' runners-up Nyagithuci.

The game of the day will be between Pool 'B' winner Alliance Boys High School and Nyandarua county champions Kambaa Secondary who were second in Pool 'A'.

Gikondi Secondary beat Kanorero Secondary School 3-1 (25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 25-14) in the opening match before seeing off Kambaa 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23) in the second game.

In Pool 'B' Alliance Boys High School handed Kirinyaga county’s Nyagithuci Secondary a 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22) loss.

In girls’ football, Olbolosat beat CCM Gatanga Secondary School from Murang’a County 3-0 in their opening match.

Rahab Njoki opened the scoring in the 20th minute after being played through by Ann Gathoni. Gathoni then turned scorer completing her brace in the 55th and 70th minutes to secure a spot in the semis.

“We coordinated well during the game. I am glad that the team played according to the coach's instructions,” said Njoki.

In girls’ Pool 'B', Kinale Secondary School stamped their authority after they punished Kerugoya Girls Secondary 9-0.

Kinale’s Emily Andayi entertained the spectators with her easy distribution of the ball yielding the sterling performance.