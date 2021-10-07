All to play for at Mombasa Open Chess Championships

The annual Mombasa Open Chess Championships return this weekend, promising to be bigger than before.

Last year, the event, which draws players from across the entire East Africa region, was cancelled due to the ban on sporting activities in the country, following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Now with the Covid-19 cases reducing and the vaccination process ongoing, and the ban on sporting activities in the country no longer in place, the event’s organisers have pulled all stops to ensure that it becomes a success on its return this weekend.

The event will be held at Mombasa Continental Resort, with more than 200 players competing in the open, ladies and juniors sections.

Germany, England, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan are the other countries whose nationals have registered for the tournament. "We are very happy to be back, as many chess players have been looking forward to this tournament,” said Paul Ombui, the tournament’s director.

“This year we have a huge turnout of over 250 players, the biggest since the inception of Mombasa Open in early 90s. We expect a tough battle from Ugandans. I am impressed by the many junior players who have registered to compete in the open section."

Anthony Kionga, the tournament’s Chief Arbiter said: “With this being the largest turnout since its inception, it gives a clear indication that chess in the country has grown tremendously. Players want to flex their muscles over the board to get a chance to win the tournament and increase their Fide ratings.”

All eyes will be on Kenya's national champion Mehul Gohil and Daphne Mwikali of Equity Chess Club as they are the men and ladies’ defending champions respectively.

The winner in the open section will walk away with Sh50,000 while the best lady will receive Sh20,000.

Some of the tournament’s recent winners are Candidate Master Ben Magana (2018), Ugandan International Master Elijah Emojong (2017 and 2016), Ugandan International Master Arthur Ssegwanyi (2015), Ugandan Mathis Ssonko (2014) and Ugandan Fide Master Haruna Nsubuga (2013).

Equity Chess Club, Day Star University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology are some of the teams that will be seeking to snatch the Best Team crown from KCB Chess Club.

Light Academy, Makini School and KBA School are some of the learning institutions whose students will compete in the tournament.