All to play for at Mombasa Open Chess Championships

Mehul Gohil

Mehul Gohil ponders his next move during a past tournament.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All eyes will be on Kenya's national champion Mehul Gohil and Daphne Mwikali of Equity Chess Club as they are the men and ladies’ defending champions respectively.
  • The winner in the open section will walk away with Sh50,000 while the best lady will receive Sh20,000.

The annual Mombasa Open Chess Championships return this weekend, promising to be bigger than before.

