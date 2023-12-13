All set for Mombasa Open International Championship

Teams from 21 countries are expected to arrive in Mombasa on Thursday and Friday to participate in the 11th edition of the Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship at Aga Khan Academy.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (KTIMDF) chairman Clarence Mwakio said they expect a record number of countries to take part in the championship set to start on Friday afternoon.

“We’re expecting 21 nations to start arriving in Mombasa from Thursday and Friday and join the Kenya national team Jasiri to fight for top honors in the championship. It will be a record this time because last year, only 13 countries featured,” said Mwakio, who is also the African Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (ATIMDF) president.

Related 42 countries to grace Mombasa Open International event Other Sports

Nations expected for the Mombasa event are DR Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Angola, Zambia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Brazil, Paraguay, Iran, Turkey, India, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Nepal, Thailand, Oman, and Vanuatu.

Jasiri captain Elvis Malipe said they have been in residential training camp for the past two weeks as they look to defend the title they have won in the past 10 editions.

“We’re optimistic our players will play their hearts out to make sure they defend their country and win the event as usual," said Malipe, who said all his players are healthy and injury-free.

This year’s championship is expected to attract a capacity crowd. Cosmos FC Technical Director, Aref Baghazally has called on other sports officials and persons to attend and cheer the Kenyan team to victory.

“We’re campaigning for Aga Khan Academy to be filled to capacity so that we give morale to our players to win back all the titles they won last year,” said Edwin Amin, a fan.