All set for Kicosca Games in Embu

Twenty six teams will take part in eighth edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games kicks off Monday at Embu Stadium

Devolution CS Charles Keter will officially open the event, which was to be held last year, but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kicosca Secretary General Zephania Kabiri said 23 county governments and three state departments will participate in the one-week tournament that will involve 21 sporting disciplines.

Among the crowd pullers will be the immensely popular tag-of-war contest where defending champions Embu will be in action Monday.

Football defending champions Kakamega have also confirmed attendance and are raring to go.

Volleyball, mixed relay, tug of war, athletics, netball, athletics, basketball, draught, ajua, scrabble, chess and traditional dances will also be on show.

The event received a major boost after telecommunication giant, Safaricom renovated the dilapidated Embu Stadium at a cost of over Sh4million.

Embu County Governor Martin Wambora, who is the current event patron, had decried the poor state of the stadium after the national government failed to fulfill its pledge to help complete the stalled stadium.

The stadium, situated along the Embu-Nairobi road, 130 kilometres North of Nairobi, was unfit for credible matches until it was renovated last week.

Kabiri said they were facing an uphill task to get good venues since schools were still in session.

Other venues will be St Mark Teacher Training College, Kigari, University of Embu, Nembure, Show ground and Kangaru Girls.

Indoor games will be staged in hotels such as Gerish, which will host darts.

Kabiri hailed the confirmed teams, saying many counties were experiencing financial constraints.