All set for Kenya Youth Inter-County Sports Association Games in Tharaka Nithi

Tharaka Nithi County will host the eighth edition of Kenya Youth Inter-County Sports Association (KYISA) Games next week.

The games, which are being held under the theme ‘Talanta Mashinani’, will involve youngsters aged between 18-23 years.

Addressing media at the newly constructed Kirubia Stadium during an inspection tour of the venue, Tharaka Nithi's Executive for Youth, Tourism, Sports and Culture, Maureen Nyambura, said all is set for the launch on Monday.

She said 30 counties have registered their football, volleyball and basketball teams in men's and women’s competitions in the championships aimed at nurturing talent and which will run until next Sunday.

She said they expect over 4,000 visitors from other counties.

Nyambura said Kirubia Stadium, which is on the outskirts of Chuka town in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency, will be the main venue.

“We are just confirming that we are set for the KYISA games which will start on Monday and end on Friday and we are honoured to host the eighth edition,” said Nyambura.

Other competitions will be held at Kairuni Stadium, Kibugua Stadium, Kajiunduthi Stadium, Chuka University, Chuka Boys’ High School, Chuka Girls’ High School and Ruguta Primary School among other neighbouring sporting arenas.

The official said as the host county, they have a formidable team in the three disciplines which are currently training at Chuka University.

Nyambura noted that the teams will not be disbanded after KYISA games.

“We are the host and our target is nothing less than victory in the three disciplines and that is why we had a rigorous exercise of scouting for talents right from ward level to ensure that we have strong teams to represent our county,” she said.

She noted that apart from nurturing budding sporting talents, the thousands of people who will be in the county for five days will boost the region’s economy.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Wesly Koech assured the visitors of enough security during the championship.