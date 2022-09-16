All set for Kecoso games in Kericho

The 41st edition of the Kenya Communication Sports Organisation is set to kick off on Saturday in Kericho County.

The games are making a comeback since 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The last edition was held in Kisii County.

Related KPA star Enock Mogeni lands pro deal in Japan Sports

Teams will compete in swimming, football, basketball, netball, athletics, scrabble, darts, pool, tennis, volleyball among other games.

Kenya Ports Authority, who bagged the Mawasiliano Shield in 2019, are confident that they will be able to retain the overall team title.

Kecoso secretary general Omole Asikotold Nation Sport that preparations are complete ahead of the showdown.

“We expect a good number of teams and there will be stiff competition because the games have been suspended for two years. Teams are looking forward to impress in various events that will be showcased,” said Asiko.

The golf event, which is part of the championships, was held in July in Kericho where it attracted more than 100 golfers before the games were postponed to the new dates.