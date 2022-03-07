All set for Deaflympics trials at Nyayo

It will be action galore at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday and Wednesday when Deaf Athletics of Kenya (DAAK) selects a team for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The global event will take place from May 1 to 15 this year.

Kenya will be represented by four teams - athletics, women’s football team and both men’s and women’s basketball sides.

Deaf Football Federation of Kenya last Friday named a 35-woman squad to go into camp from March 20 in preparation for the 24th edition of the Deaflympics.

DAAK chairman Jones Kirui said that about 200 participants from across the country are expected at Nyayo National Stadium to try their luck in the trials.

But only the top 70 athletes will enter camp from March 26 for the global event. Telecommunication firm Safaricom has sponsored the trials to the tune of Sh500, 000.

“We are grateful to Safaricom for sponsoring the national trials and the Ministry of Sports for their commitment to support the training camp after the trials. We are looking forward to clinching medals at the games (Deaflympics),” said Kirui.

Some of the events, whose winners will be known on Tuesday in both men’s and women’s categories, are 5000 meters, 1500m, discus and long jump.

The others are men’s high jump, pole vault and hammer. Javelin and triple jump are the other women’s day one final events.

Symon Cherono, who won gold in men’s 10000m and 5000m at the fourth World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland in August 2021, confirmed his participation to the trials.

Other elite athletes expected at the trials are veteran David Kiptum, who finished second in men’s 5000m at the 2013 Deaflympics held in Sofia, Bulgaria, and the Wamira siblings- Beryl and David.

Beryl won gold in women’s 200m at the Sofia Deaflympics.

She bagged a silver medal over the same distance at the 2021 World Deaf Athletics Championships, where David finished a disappointing fourth.