All set for Deaflympics trials at Nyayo

Beryl Wamira

Kenya's Beryl Wamira sprints to the finishing line to win the 200 metres final during the first Africa Deaf Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 18, 2019.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of the events, whose winners will be known on Tuesday in both men’s and women’s categories, are 5000 meters, 1500m, discus and long jump.
  • The others are men’s high jump, pole vault and hammer. Javelin and triple jump are the other women’s day one final events.

It will be action galore at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday and Wednesday when Deaf Athletics of Kenya (DAAK) selects a team for the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

