All set for Coast Region school games finals

All roads lead to Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo la Tewa High School grounds where the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games will take place on Friday.

Coast Region Secondary Schools Association (CRSSSA) secretary Omar Munga said all arrangements have been finalised and he expects all the teams to have arrived in Mombasa by Thursday evening.

“Our committee was meeting to draw the fixtures for the matches in all sporting disciplines,” said Munga who asked sports lovers to attend in large numbers and cheer the boys and girls during the Games.

Among games expected to be contested include football, volleyball, handball, netball, basketball, 3x3 basketball among several others. The winners of the games will represent Coast region at the national games to be held in Nakuru from September 8.

Meanwhile, Kinondo coach Hamisi Msusa said they are not going to participate but to ensure that they win the boys' football title.

Msusa said they are going flat out to beat every team they will play with the intention of qualifying for the national games.

"We don’t want to be recognised as participants only but want to show our might. We’re going to take part in the Games with a target of winning and advancing to the nationals," he said.

He expressed his disappointment at losing Kwale County Games final match against Mwavumbo. "In this match, we dominated but due to some minor mistakes, we drew 1-1 in normal time but lost on post-match penalties," he said.

Tononoka Secondary, one of hot favourites to win the football crown are confident to avenge the 2-0 defeat they suffered to Serani Secondary during the Mombasa County Games final last weekend.

Tononoka coach, Juma Kalato said they have high hopes of turning tables against their traditional rivals.

“I’m confident both of us will reach the final and I pray that to happen for us to avenge the defeat we suffered druing Mombasa Games,” he said.

He said they want to win the regional crown and qualify for the national games.

“We also want to also win the national crown for us to represent the country in the East African games scheduled to be held in Arusha, Tanzania from September 14," said Kalato.