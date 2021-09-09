All set for Africa Deaflympics qualifiers

Deaf national team train at Kasarani

A section of Kenya national women's deaf basketball team players train at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on September 02, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

What you need to know:

Basketball will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium while football will take place at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

Sports PS Joe Okudo on behalf of CS Amina Mohammed  pledged support to the deaf sports fraternity adding that all medalists will be remunerated in similar spirit and manner with other sports personalities

Opondo noted that the deaf sports have been neglected for many years with no financial support forthcoming from the corporate and government

A total of 16 countries have confirmed participation in the inaugural Africa Deaflympics Ball Games qualifiers slated for September 11-25 in Nairobi. 

