All-Africa University Games Notebook - Day 3

Oga! This Kenyan food does not fill the tummy well

*************

Nigerians taking part in the varsity games here at Kenyatta University are saying they are finding it hard coping with Kenyans food and weather.

One of the officials told Nation Sport that unlike in Nigeria, Kenyans food is less oily thus not appealing to them.

He added that the food is “so light” that their players go hungry just a few minutes after eating. “In Nigeria we have real food not what we are eating here," said the official.

He also said they cannot wait to board the next plane back to Nigeria as the weather in Nairobi is “too cold” that it has taken a toll in their performance here.

KU scores a straight ‘A’ in keeping environment clean

***********

Participants in the ongoing 10th All-Africa University Games at Kenyatta University in Nairobi have heaped praise on the university’s management for maintaining a tidy environment.

Some even admitted that KU would beat their respective institutions in a cleanliness contest.

A closer look at the varsity environment reveals that KU has cleaners who diligently move around the institution collecting the rubbish, thus maintaining an all-clean venue.

Also, there are numerous hand washing points inside the university. All at encouraged to wash their hands with soap to kill any lacking virus.

Media centre up and running to the delight of journalists

**********

A day after Nation Sport highlighted how journalists covering the 10th All-Africa University Games at KU were finding it hard to work at the event due to lack of a media centre, the organisers have promptly acted.

Yesterday, journalists were ushered into the university's video conferencing room turned into a functioning media centre.

It was equipped with computers and wifi. The journalists can also get a snack at the centre.