All Africa University Games Notebook - Day 2

Ghanaian university coach feels at home eating ugali

*********

The University for Development Studies football team coach Burani Abubakari says they feel at home after finding out how sweet Kenya's ugali dish is.

The Ghanaian university is among the more than 40 institutions of higher learning taking part in the 10th All-Africa University Games at KU.

Abubakari said they were yearning to taste Kenya's ugali and establish if it is sweeter than theirs in Ghana.

He said the only difference was that Kenya's ugali is not salty like theirs back at home. In Ghana, they add salt to their Ugali.

But he said they are enjoying it "very much" with a dish of beef and sukuma wiki and do not mind having it for the entire duration of the Games.

Tight screening for anyone looking to enter varsity ground

*********

With close to 2,000 athletes from universities across Africa converging on Kenyatta University (KU) for the 10th All-Africa University Games, the institution's management and the government are leaving nothing to chance on matters security.

The public are not allowed inside the institution for the duration of the games.

KU students, staff, teams and any other person involved in the competition must identify themselves at the gate before being allowed inside the university. Visitors have special badges to gain access to the university.

Inside, police officers are keeping watch of everyone's move.

No press centre at event leaves journalists struggling at work

********

Journalists covering the ongoing 10th All- Africa Universities are finding it hard to work due to lack of a functioning media centre.

In a communique to media houses last week, KU promised to provide a fully fledged media centre at BSSC room 275, complete with Wifi, computers and snacks for journalists covering the Games.

But that is not the case as the room remains locked. On inquiring about results of matches that have taken place, one of the officials in charge of communication yesterday simply told Nation Sport "we don't have them.”