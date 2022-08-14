Agoro Sare High School basketball coach wins MCA seat

Agoro Sare High School basketball coach Paul Odock has won the East Gem ward seat in Homa Bay County on an independent ticket.

Odock, who was vying for the third time, managed 5,442 votes to beat his closest competitor Kennedy Marembo of ODM who got 3,741 votes to be ranked second.

The incumbent MCA Elias Orondo had pulled out of the race over personal reasons.

"I joined politics to champion sporting activities in this region. Having a rich experience in sports, l believe l have all it takes to improve sports in my ward and the county at large" he told Nation Sport on Sunday.

In 2017, he finished second after Elias Orondo clinched the seat.

Odock guided Asumbi Teachers Training College (TTC) basketball team to clinch 10 consecutive national titles from 2008 to 2019 before he moved to Agoro Sare High School.

Immediately he joined Agoro Sare, he enabled the school's basketball team to clinch the regional title in 2019 and third place at the nationals.

"I will continue coaching because l have passion for sports. You will see me when school games will resume" he added.