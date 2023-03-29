Aga Khan Academy dominate Mombasa County championships

Aga Khan Academy boys’ and girls' basketball teams Tuesday utilised their home ground well to qualify for the finals of the Mombasa County Secondary Schools Term One Games.

In boys' basketball semi-final clash, Aga Khan Academy of Mvita sub-county registered a convincing 101-8 victory over Kajembe Secondary School of Jomvu sub-county to qualify for the final.

In a tight second semi-final match, Mvita's Tudor Day Secondary School qualified for the final after beating Valerye McMillan High School of Nyali 50-27.

The final of girls' category will also involve Mvita sub-county teams as champions Aga Khan Academy and Mama Ngina High School won their semi-final matches against Oshwal Academy of Nyali and Khadija Secondary School of Kisauni respectively.

In the first semi-final, Aga Khan Academy put up a sterling performance to beat Oshwal Academy 64-15 with Mama Ngina edging Khadija 24-15.

St Charles Lwanga's boys’ and girls' hockey teams from Changamwe sub-county managed to retain their crowns after winning their remaining matches played on round robin at the Shanzu Teachers Training College ground.

St Charles Lwanga boys’ team started the day beating by Shimo la Tewa 5-0. In other boys' matches, Tewa Shimo beat Kajembe Secondary School 1-0, while the match between udor Day and Tewa Shimo ended in a goalless draw.

In girls’ category, St Charles Lwanga secured a 2-0 win over Valerye McMillan . Later, St Charles beat Kajembe Secondary School of Jomvu 3-0 and Valerye McMillan settled to a one-all draw with Kajembe.

St Charles Lwanga’s team coach Julius Masero commended his players of both teams for retaining their titles with unbeaten records.