Aga Khan Academy clinch Mombasa County basketball titles

Defending girls' basketball champions Aga Khan Academy successfully retained their title after beating Mama Ngina Girls High sCHOOL 75-25 during the final match at the Mombasa County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Aga Khan Academy on Wednesday.

Playing at their home ground, Aga Khan Academy took a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and also outscored their rivals the second quarter by 16-9 before going on to dominate the final two quarters 26-5 and 17-3.

In the play-off match, Kisauni's Khadija Secondary School managed to beat Oshwal Academy of Nyali 8-7 to finish third.

Aga Khan Academy boys’ team regain the boys' trophy they won in 2019 after registering a convincing 105-36 victory over Tudor Day Secondary School.

Aga Khan dominated all the four quarters against Tudor Day 23-8, 21-10, 32-6 and 42-12.

Aga Khan Academy coach Eugene Auka said they were well prepared for the county games and would continue to train hard for next week's Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games in Kwale.

"We’re ready to play any opponent and our intention is to qualify for the national games,” said Auka.

In athletics, John Mwei of Changamwe Secondary School clocked 34 minutes and 42 seconds to win the boys' 10,000 metres event followed by two Likoni runners, Simiyu Laban and Raphael Karura who returned 37:04.0 and 37:21.0 respectively.

Likoni sub-county runners dominated the boys' 3,000m event where Gift Dzombo emerged the winner in 10:03.63 with his teammate Boaz Otieno finishing second in 10:25.03 as Said Mwambegu of Changamwe placed third in 10:47.13.

The boys' 1,500m crown went to Gabriel Owuor of Changamwe (4:18.35), while Mohamed Abdulswamada of Likoni (4:22.37) and Kelvin Baraka of Kisauni finishing third in 4:24.22.

In the girls' 5,000 metres, Jane Chea of Kisauni-Nyali won in 33:12.0 followed by teammate Florida Oyiela (35:27.0) and Conjestina Mogire of Changamwe (35:42.0).