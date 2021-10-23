After over a year of anguish, sports fans allowed back into stadiums

Kenyan sports lovers can now go back to cheer their favourite teams after the government lifted the ban on fans in stadium.

Following President Uhuru Kenyatta's announcement revising the Covid-19 protocols on Mashujaa Day and subsequent discussions between the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed and the CS for Health Mutahi Kagwe, spectactors will now allowed into stadiums.

The government has however said the organisers are expected to ensure they utilise up to two thirds capacity of the stadium.

On Friday, the government had allowed a “restricted’ number of fans to watch the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round tie between hosts Gor Mahia and Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth confirmed the development saying the fans will be required to adhere to Covid-19 containment protocols.

“What is the big deal in having fans back in the stadium when politicians are holding big rallies every day,” posed Amoth.

“We have allowed a restricted number of fans to watch the game while adhering to the Covid-19 containment protocols.”

Gor Mahia on its official website said that the Ministry of Health and Football Kenya Federation have allowed them to have 10,000 fans in the stadium.

“Up to 10,000 fans to be allowed to watch our second leg Caf match against Al Ahly set for Sunday at Nyayo Stadium: Ministry of Health and Federation already approved,” said Gor Mahia.

Saturday's communication from the government means now the club can have as many as 20,000 fans in the 30,000-seater stadium.

It will be the first time that fans are returning to Kenya’s stadium since March 2020 when the first Covid-19 case was recorded in the country. The government had then banned fans from the stadium to help reduce Covid-19 cases in the country.