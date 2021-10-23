After over a year of anguish, sports fans allowed back into stadiums

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their team against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Following President Uhuru Kenyatta's announcement revising the Covid-19 protocols on Mashujaa Day and subsequent discussions between the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed and the CS for Health Mutahi Kagwe,  spectactors will now allowed into stadiums.

  • The government has however said the organisers are expected to ensure they utilise up to two thirds capacity of the stadium.

Kenyan sports lovers can now go back to cheer their favourite teams after the government lifted the ban on fans in stadium.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.