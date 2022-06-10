Africa University Games: Shock as basketball player collapses and dies

A basketball player from American University of Cairo in Egypt that is taking part in the 10th All-Africa University Games at Kenyatta University died Friday after he collapsed on court during a match.

Reports indicate that the 20-year-old player, who authorities have withheld his name until the next of kin are informed of his demise, collapsed during his side's clash with United States International University of Africa (USIU) at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena.

He died at the nearby Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

"It is very sad that we are confirming the incident of death of a student during ongoing All-Africa University Games," said Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo.

"During the game, the young man jumped and fell on his back. It is believed he sustained an injury. The paramedics who were around then swung into action, rushed him to Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital where doctors did their best but unfortunately, he died."