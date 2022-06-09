Africa University Games Notebook - Day 4

Home students rally behind KU teams and one other

******

In every sport, you cannot ignore the power of fans. Well, at the ongoing varsity games here, Kenyatta University students have not disappointed in giving their teams the much-needed morale support from the stands.

The boisterous home students have braved the morning cold, turning out in large number to cheer their football teams. KU's men's football team coach Tobias "Jua Kali" Ochola was very appreciative of them. “They have cheered us everyday and we hope to reward them with a victory." American University of Cairo have also seemingly won over the home students’ affection.

Closed Gate: Traders at varsity ground count their losses

*****

Most business persons here at Kenyatta University (KU), the venue of the 10th All-Africa University Game are a disappointed lot after they failed to make the "killing" they had hoped. They say that unlike in other such previous events, here sales have been "very low".

A spot-check by Nation Sport revealed gloomy vendors, most of them opting to keep themselves busy by browsing on their phones.

They says thing would have been different had KU allowed the public inside the institution to watch the games. "The turn out here is not impressing at all. Where is the crowd to sell to?" posed one of the disappointed traders.

KU, a centre for research, boasts over 60,000 students

*****

Kenyatta University's main campus seats on over 1,000 acres of land with a pleasant and serene environment , conducive for academics and intellectual growth.

It is home to some of the world's best scholars and experts in diverse fields in science and the humanities.

KU has a student population of over 60,000 with a staff capacity of about 3,000 both teaching and non-teaching.