Africa University Games: KU rally to win football title

Former Harambee Stars player Tobias Ochola was Friday overwhelmed with joy after he guided Kenyatta University (KU) men’s football team to victory in the 10th All-Africa University Games.

The hosts beat favourites Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 2-1 in the tough final attended by hundreds of KU’s students.

In the third place play-off, defending champions University of Development Studies (UDS) from Ghana thrashed Makerere University 5-1.

KU and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani were the venues of the Games that were attended by athletes from 40 universities across Africa.

Teams competed in 17 disciplines.

The men’s football final between KU and MUBS was a repeat of the second Group 'A' clash where the hosts lost 2-0 to the 2008 champions.

As expected, MUBS dictated the proceeding in the final, taking a deserved lead through Benjamin Nasar in the first-half.

But KU turned tables in the second-half with Michael Otieno and Bill Clinton scoring a goal apiece to fire the hosts to glory.

Both KU and MUBS qualified for the 2023 World University Games that will take place in Jinjiang, China.

In the women's event, Africa will be represented by University of Kinda from Guinea.

“I can’t say how proud I am today. We knew it would be a tough match and my boys outdid themselves,” said an elated Ochola.

“Our loss to them (MUBS) in the group stage was like a wake-up call to us because after playing them, we did not lose any (other) match. The boys understood the assignment and they have made the university proud.”

On their way to the final, KU beat Guinea’s Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry 1-0. The hosts lost 2-0 in their second match against MUBS before redeeming themselves with a 2-1 win over American University of Egypt.

MUBS coach Ayiekoh Lukula Charles, who Thursday bragged that his side will lift the cup conceded defeat. “It was a tense match and players were not composed. But KU is a good team with a good coach. They played well,” he said.

Kenyatta University midfielder David Krop (right) vies with Makerere University Business School's Sylvester Andama (centre) and Markthoum Yusuf during 10th All Africa University Games men's football final match at Kenyatta University ground on June 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was MUBS first loss in the competition. At group stage, apart from hosts KU, they defeated American University of Cairo 5-2 and Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry 3-0.

Mustafa Fuseini scored a brace while Suleiman Mohammed, Abbas Alhasan and AAbdul Yusuf scored a goal apiece for UDS in their 5-1 win over Makerere University.

Isaac Kajubi struck Makerere’s consolation goal. The women’s crown went to University of Kinda who Thursday beat hosts KU 2-1 in their last match of the competition.

Seven universities took part in the women's contest played in round-robin format with University of Kinda topping thanks to three wins and one draw.

In basketball contest, University of Johannesburg and American University lifted the men’s and women’s cup respectively.

In tennis, Mohamed Salah (American University) and Johnson Acquah Ghana’s University of Education Winneba) were crowned winners in women’s and men’s singles.

American University’s Samir Abouelseoud and Sherif El Maan won gold in women’s double while the men’s title went to Johnson Acquah and Richmond Armaah of University of Education. John Acquah and Mariam Ibrahim won gold in mixed doubles.

Results

Men's football

KU 2-1 MUBS

UDS 5-1 Makerere University

Women's football