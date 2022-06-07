Africa University Games: Athletics to light up Day 3 action

Local universities will be looking to shine in athletics which takes centre stage on Wednesday at the ongoing 10th All Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University (KU).

Mark Kang'ethe, who will be representing Strathmore University in the 100m and 200m races, is looking forward to a beautiful competition, adding that competing at home will be an added advantage.

He told Nation Sport during his training at the KU track that he will use the races as preps for the Commonwealth Games trials slated for June 24 and 25 alongside the trials for the World Athletics Championships.

The Commonwealth Games will run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, Great Britain.

Mark Kang'ethe of Strathmore University goes through his paces at KU on June 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I have prepared well and I will be looking forward to a good competition, though I know it will be a tough affair because we have strong athletes from various universities.

"I am eyeing a podium position in the two events where I will be targeting to run 10.21 in the 100m race and 20.70 in the 200m," said Kang'ethe.

Jahel Lidar from Kenyatta University will be carrying the flag high for her institution in the 100m and 200m races.

"I have been in the camp for the last one month preparing for this event and I believe that I will be able to compete well though I don't know how my opponents have trained," said a confident Lidar.

Ghana's University of Development Studies athlete Wallace Aflamah trains at KU on June 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ghana's University of Development Studies are optimistic that they will defend their 4x400m relay title on Thursday.

"We come from a hot place and coming to Kenya the weather is good and we hope it will be a plus to our athletes. We are the defending champions and hope to retain the title because my athletes are in good shape," said coach Buhran Abubakar.

Athletics shall be held for two days with the 400m hurdles final starting at 10am followed by 100m semifinals.