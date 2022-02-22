Africa Judo Union headquarters moved to Nairobi

Africa Judo Union (AJU) has relocated its headquarters from Antananarivo, Madagascar to Nairobi.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, AJU President Thierry Siteny said moving the headquarters to Nairobi will speed up the development of judo in the continent, with Nairobi being a central place.

At the same time, Kenya has been picked to host the Africa Junior and Cadet Championships this year.

Siteny said the move also will give AJU chairman Shadrack Maluki from Kenya ample time to manage the game, besides putting in place logistics for the Regional Development Centre in Kenya.

The Centre will serve the East, Central and Southern Africa region.

Siteny said he has seconded two members of staff to the secretariat where all relevant costs will be supported by AJU.

“We want the sustainability of our strategic actions in Kenya and the region. We have picked Kenya owing to the great contribution by the government to promote the game in the country,” said Siteny.

“I would like to pay special tribute to the Ministry of Sports for their efforts made to the development of the game despite Covid-19 challenges.”

Siteny said AJU is giving special focus and priority to the development of judo on the continent and Maluki should be able to supervise the effective functions from the headquarters.

Maluki, who is Kenya Judo Federation President, hailed the move to relocate AJU headquarters as great news for Kenya and Africa.

Maluki noted that having the secretariat in Nairobi will speed up the process of having the Regional Development Centre, besides bringing the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam to Nairobi.

The Grand Slam that will be known as Safari Judo Grand Slam will be held before the end of the year.

Grand Slam is the third most prestigious judo event in after the Olympic Games and World Championships.

"KJF and AJU will meet to deliberate on the precise dates for the junior event," Maluki said.