Africa Judo Union headquarters moved to Nairobi

Shadrack Maluki

Kenya Judo Federation president Shadrack Maluki (left) hands over a present to Africa Judo Union president  Thierry Siteny during the Africa Judo Union consultative meeting at Sarova Stanley Hotel, Nairobi on March 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maluki noted that having the secretariat in Nairobi will speed up the process of having the Regional Development Centre, besides bringing the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam to Nairobi.
  • The Grand Slam that will be known as Safari Judo Grand Slam will be held before the end of the year.
  • Grand Slam is the third most prestigious judo event in after the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Africa Judo Union (AJU) has relocated its headquarters from Antananarivo, Madagascar to Nairobi.

