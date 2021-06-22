Africa gets Sh115 million FIA funding

  • For instance, Thatthi explained that in Europe, they have 20-30 quality drivers with good cars, but in Kenya during the Equator Rally, they had 10 good cars, but only five were deemed eligible to drive at the ARC.
  • “Strange enough the other fives, which were remaining were equally fast, but were drawn behind the slow drivers, hence not healthy for a good competition," said Thatthi. “This compromised safety and its good FIA has recognised that.”

Eighteen African countries benefited from 900,000 Euros (Sh115.2 million) in grants from the International Motorsports Federation ((FIA) last year.

