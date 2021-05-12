Afraha Stadium's Sh650 million upgrade underway in Nakuru

Workers on site at the main VIP stand of Nakuru's Afraha Stadium. The ongoing construction work is meant to upgrade the stadium to international standards.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The facility, apart from creating jobs and nurturing talents, will boost the devolved unit's revenue collection.
  • In an impromptu spot check on Tuesday, Nation Sport found construction workers going about their duties as the rush to complete the facility in time gathers momentum.

As you approach Afraha Stadium, you can't fail to see football players and athletes training at the open ground.

Related

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.