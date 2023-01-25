Ababu: Kenyan sport is actively fighting global warming

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba says that the country has made a significant stride in combating global warming through sporting activities.

CS Namwamba says that his Ministry in collaboration with Athletics Kenya continues to install air quality sensors in various sporting facilities in a move geared towards a clean and green environment.

He says that with Athletics Kenya being a signatory of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the country is committed to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2040.

“We must change constantly to match the changing times we live in. As the world travels, the epic journey of de-carbonization, working towards a clean, green and resilient environment. Kenya has made some truly significant deliberate efforts in addressing climate through sports, for instance, today, Athletic Kenya is playing a leading role in the emerging agenda of sports for climate action,” said CS Namwamba.

“As part of these efforts, we have installed air quality sensors in six sporting facilities across the country. The data from these sensors is enabling us technicians to control air pollution around sporting venues thus ensuring that our athletes train in a clean environment,” he added.

With the country set to host Safari Rally from June 22 to June 25, 2022, the Sports CS challenged the world innovators to come up with vehicles which will be 100 percent electric which he argues would be a milestone development in fighting climate change.

“As we move to introduce new regime hybrid and fossil free fuel vehicles, we must be able to pause and answer some questions to ourselves. Why the new regime of hybrids? Why not go clean entirely? Why can’t WRC adopt a 100 percent electric car? Can an electric car perform optimally? Racing at top speed beyond a distance of 20 kilometers.