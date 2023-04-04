96 officials to handle Nyanza games

Some 96 officials will handle the four-day Nyanza Region Term One Secondary Schools Games that begin on Wednesday at Kisii High School, Cardinal Otunga High School-Mosocho and Gusii Stadium.

Teams from the six counties of Kisii, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu and Siaya will square it out for the right to represent the region in the national games.

The 96 match officials, who will officiate the games, Tuesday started a two-day coordination clinic at Kisii High School.

Action will begin as soon as the clinic ends mid morning Wednesday.

Athletics was initially to be held at Kisii University, but was on Monday moved to Gusii Stadium due to poor state of the running track at the varsity.

Different venues will be used because of the high number of schools participating.

Kisii High School will host basketball, handball, and rugby 15s.

Hockey matches will be played at Cardinal Otunga Boys High School Mosocho, some 12 kilometres away.

"I am very proud of my team and I expect nothing but the title since we have prepared well for the games,” said Maseno School boys’ hockey coach Philip Odhiambo.

Maseno School are grouped together with Kanyawanga High School and Cardinal Otunga Mosocho.

Kisii High School principal Fred Mogaka and his Cardinal Otunga Boys High School counterpart Albert Ombiro promised to host the best games in the region’s history.

However, the region is currently experiencing heavy rains hence fears that it may affect the facilities, but officials remained optimistic that the regional championships will go on as planned.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best games. I call on participants and learners to observe discipline while in Kisii and be good ambassadors,” said Nyanza Secondary Schools Games chairman George Oloo.