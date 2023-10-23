30 shooting range officers complete training

Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF) wants to build capacity for its International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) range officers ahead of major championships the country intends to host.

Presiding over the closure of the IPSC Level I training and examination at the Sailing Club, Lang’ata, Nairobi on Sunday, KSSF President Shoaib Vayani said the country needs to have qualified officers to handle its own events.

A total of 30 participants drawn from the Kenya Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, clubs, students from the University of Nairobi, engineers, doctors and diplomats attended the two-day course held under the KSSF Academy.

Vayani said the course that is the first in two years is to prepare the range officers ahead of the Kenya Open IPSC Level III Championships early next year.

IPSC has several categories starting with Level I and II that are local events, Level III that are regional and Level IV and V that are world events.

“Drawing participants from across the divide especially outside the disciplined forces is inspiring. We even had varsity students,” said Vayani, explaining that they will deliberately target more students.

“We use most students in score checking but this forms a good transition for them to the proper world of shooting competition, “said Vayani, noting that it forms a pathway to Olympics and Commonwealth Games disciplines.

Vayani disclosed that South Africa has already approached Kenya for partnership as they prepare to host IPSC Level III and Level IV championships next year and ultimately IPSC World Championships (Level V) in 2025.

The course was conducted by IPSC Level III range officers Frank Ambundo, Alykhan Keshavjee and Rizwan Rashid, who were fresh from officiating the European Handgun Championships Level IV held last month in Greece.

This was the first time Kenyan officials were invited to officiate at the European event.

“What was unique about this year’s course is that it was the most diverse and significantly the biggest, cutting across all genders,” said Ambundo, adding that the country will in the long run not only have qualified range officers, but also fine shooters in handgun, rifle and shotgun.

“We want to produce our own homegrown officers so that we won’t labour when hosting a big championship,” explained Ambundo.

Ambundo noted that with the initiative attracting multi-stakeholders, the game is bound to spread across the border and outside the disciplined forces.