22Bet unveils Khaligraph Jones as its brand ambassador

One of the country's leading sports betting firm 22Bet has announced popular rapper Khaligraph Jones as its brand ambassador.

The rapper thanked the gaming firm for the opportunity on his Instagram account.

“It’s official, OG X 22bet, Y’all bout to get this work, mipango ya Mungu huwezi pingana nayo. We give thanks @22betkenya #respecttheogs let’s Gooooo,” he said.

The firm's Chief Operations Officer Felix Mulandi said the rapper’s entry to the firm was part of its effort to support local talents both in sports and the music industry.

“Khaligraph has earned his place in the music industry and as 22Bet, we are proud to be associated with him," Mulandi said.

“We are looking forward to working with him as we seek to reach our customers at the grassroots and support local talents through sports sponsorship.”

He added: "As a global brand, we are committed to working with the best and most talented individuals in all areas of our business, and we believe that Khaligraph Jones is the perfect partner to help us connect with our customers and fans in new and exciting ways."

“With over a decade in the Kenyan music scene and numerous awards to his name, we couldn't think of a better fit.”

Last month, the firm picked three youth as its ambassadors as a way of promoting talents in the country.

The three, King Ezra, Kenyan Prince and Princess Kerubo are Tiktokers and Instagram users with substantial online following.

The betting firm was launched in Kenya in 2017 and it has allowed Kenyans to bet on live football, online games and casinos to win millions of shillings every day.

The firm has made the betting process easier for Kenyan players by integrating mobile payment options, M-Pesa and Airtel Money.