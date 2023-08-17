22Bet Kenya to spend Sh20m on charity activities

Gaming firm 22Bet Kenya has promised to invest Sh20 million this year on various humanitarian activities.

The firm hopes to impact in the lives of communities via The 22 Foundation which will facilitate such activities by identifying the vulnerable and the projects to embark on.

According to 22Bet Country Manager Joash Ajuoga, their Corporate Social Responsibility projects will help uplift the lives of those in society and ensure they touch base with their clients.

Last Friday, 22Bet Kenya handed over toilets it had built for students and teachers at Kyauma Primary School in Wote, Makueni County.

"With the assistance of our marketing team, we identified the need that dogged this school for sometime. Our proposal was to give them decent washroom for girls, boys and teachers, as part of our programme with the foundation is to give lasting, more decent washrooms to our community," said Ajuoga during the visit.

Kyaume Primary School Principal Daniel Nzioka was happy with the good gesture from the betting firm and thanked if for venturing into projects which take care of humanitarian projects.

"I thank 22Bet Kenya for choosing us as the beneficiaries. For a long time we lacked suitable toilets and this is a relief for our students, teachers and visitors," said Nzioka.

It was also a day of joy for the locals as 22Bet Kenya distributed foodstuff and toiletries to them.

"This food donation has come in handy for us at a time where most of us and Kenyan families at large are struggling to put meals on the table due to the high cost of living," said a villager Josophina Muli.