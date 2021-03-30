1940s produced some of history’s greatest icons

When you put together the history of Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee and Pele, one notable aspect is the year each of them was born.

They were all products of the 1940s. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento was born on October 23, 1940 in Brazil. Bruce Lee, whose Chinese name was Jun Fan was born November 27, 1940 in San Fransisco, California, United States when his parents were on a tour.

They were from Hong Kong. The English name Bruce was given by a nurse in the hospital where he was born although he was never to use this name until he entered secondary school and began his study of the English language.

Then came Cassius Marcellus Clay born January 17, 1942. He would later change to Muhammad Ali or simply, “The Greatest”.

When I recently came across the huge book Our Times: The Illustrated History of the 20th Century, I bought it. Some of the things I checked if the names of Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee and Pele were in it.

Not only were these names there, they appeared in the same order I had displayed the photos in my house in 1975 at NYS Gilgil. Apart from sports icons, the book also features former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Kenya.

For Ali and Pele to be declared Sports Personalities of the 20th Century five years later delighted me a lot.

One of Kenya’s most respected researchers on both local, regional and world major events, Sammy Ng’ang’a, recently posted me a very rare picture of Charles Sonny Liston with George Foreman.

Those with proper knowledge of boxing history know that Liston, one of the most feared and dangerous boxers in the history of heavyweight boxing was beaten senseless by the then 22-year-old Cassius Clay (7-1 ) underdog to become the second youngest boxer after Floyd Patterson to hold the world title.

Ten years later, yet again an underdog, Ali, aged 32, beat Foreman by knocking him out in the eighth round to regain the world title. Foreman, like Liston, were ring monsters who easily demolished their opponents.

Foreman would later describe Ali as a man who was more than just a boxer.

Beyond their accomplishments in their respective careers, Ali and Lee had something they shared through number 32. Ali was 32 when he knocked out Foreman to regain his title. He suffered for 32 years with Parkinson’s Decease.

Lee died at the the age of 32. Both have been honoured. Pele, on the other hand, has raised millions of dollars for charitable organisations.