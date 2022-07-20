18 countries set for African Judo Championships in Nairobi

The African Judo Cadet and Junior Championships get underway Thursday with over 300 judokas from 18 countries vying for honours at at the Moi International Sports Centre gymnasium.

Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman, Kenya’s Shadrack Maluki disclosed that 81 competitors from 12 countries will clash in the continental event that runs till Friday.

The cadet event, which will feature 43 men and 38 women in 14 weight categories, will pave the way for the African Judo Junior Championships on Saturday through to Sunday, featuring 129 judokas from 18 countries.

Maluki, who is also the Kenya Judo Association (KJA) chairman, announced that the two championships will also act as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kenya will face Morocco, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea, Mozambique, Senegal and South Africa in the cadet event.

It has men’s -50 kg, -55 kg, -60 kg, -66 kg, -73 kg and -81 kg, while the women will contest in -48 kg, -52 kg, -57 kg, -63 kg and -70 kg.

Hosts Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Madagascar, Senegal, Angola, Botswana, Guinea, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Zimbabwe and Gabon will participate in the junior event.

The men will slug it out in the 60kg, -66kg, -73kg, -81kg, -90kg, -100 kg and +100kg with the women seizing each other in 48kg, -52kg, -57kg, -63kg, -70kg, -78 kg and +78kg.

“The event means a lot for Kenya and I believe it will open many other opportunities,” Maluki said.

“We appreciate all the efforts the government has made to develop the sport in the country. This particular event wouldn’t have materialized without the government’s support,” he added.

All the participants are putting up at the Movenpick Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi for the entire duration of the event.

The two events will also be used as a precursor to the 2022 Conakry Junior African Cup set for September this year in Guinea.

Maluki said hosting the event will open doors for Kenya to host major events including Grand Slams and the Grand Prix.

“Clearly, Kenya has come of age and we are liaising closely with the government with our sights firmly set on the two major championships,” said Maluki.

The Paris 2022 Grand Slam was hosted in February, where 285 judokas drawn from 52 countries took part.