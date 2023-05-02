‘Tour of Kenya’ could boost Africa’s deficient cycling calendar menu

International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient is working round the clock to have Africa fully on board as the global body fights for the sport’s universality.

The Frenchman wants to see African riders according equal opportunities and greater exposure in order to compete on a level playing field with more developed cycling nations.

Speaking exclusively to Nation Sport on the sidelines of last week’s two-day Confederation of African Cycling congress in Nairobi, Lappartient expressed the need to have more races of high quality in Africa.

In his address at the Congress, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba pushed the idea of a “Tour of Kenya” cycling competition that would be a dominant feature on the African cycling calendar.

Lappartient said the UCI has a two-step strategy to even the playing field for African cyclists. The first step is the through nurturing cyclists from a central point through a dedicated cycling centre - the World Cycling Centre - based at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland.

The centre has so far produced renowned cyclists such as four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who was born in Kenya, and Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay who became the first black African cyclist to win a stage of the prestigious Giro d’Italia.

The second strategy is to help African cyclists to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the upcoming 2025 World Champions.

“Together with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca), we decided to support 20 athletes - 10 men and 10 women - to reach their goal to qualify to Paris, and also to be competitive in Paris or in 2025 the UCI World Championships in Africa (Rwanda),” explained Lappartient.

But despite the goodwill and the efforts being undertaken by UCI, more still needs to be done in order for more African cyclists to get to compete at the highest level with Lappartient laying more emphasis on the need to have more competitive races.

“To train a lone or to train in a group is not the same as to compete,” he argues.

“We need to have more competition and the fact that we have more high level of competition, like now the Tour of Rwanda is also a strong competition in the continent and for me what is also important is to not always bring the athletes to Europe. It's also here in Africa that we can have more and more races with more and more opportunities.”

In 2021, Rwanda was granted the 2025 UCI World Championships hosting rights after the Tour du Rwanda gained more prominence in the previous 10 years with top athletes eager to have a taste of the competition.

Lappartient opines other African countries need to emulate that trajectory in order to exponentially increase the number of competitions in various parts of the continent.

“This will in turn save cyclists travelling costs which they would have incurred if for example they had to travel from West Africa to East Africa.

“It’s not only cyclists who will benefit from the World Championships. Commissars, coaches and event organisers also stand to benefit,” CAA President Mohamed Wagih Azzam, who also spoke exclusively to Nation Sport, added.

“We have good communication with UCI to prepare many courses. We need high level commissars from Africa. It’s a good chance for Africans to participate in this.

“We are also preparing training courses for the trainers and coaches which is very important for the development of cycling. We have also organised training courses for our riders in order to raise the level of our riders here in Africa.”

In his speech, CS Namwamba said the government would support the development of cycling through his ministry’s ‘Talanta Hela’ initiative.