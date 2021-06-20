Priorities of Coast governors Hassan Joho, Salim Mvurya and Amason Kingi

Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi address journalists during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

 As the political landscape is expected to change in the next few months ahead of the 2022 General Election, three of the six Coastal governors who are completing their two constitutional terms in office have prioritised a number of legacy projects in their last budgets, as others focus on delivering election promises.

