Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know

Peng Shuai

China's Peng Shuai plays a shot during a practice session ahead of the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2015.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 35-year-old Peng, a former world number one in doubles, has not been seen since.
  • It was the first time that the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

Beijing, China

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.