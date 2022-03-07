'No war': Sport turns blue and yellow for Ukraine

English League Cup

A 'Football Stands Together' message is displayed in Ukrainian colours ahead of the English League Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Some Chelsea fans chanted Russian owner Roman Abramovich's name during a minute's applause for Ukraine before Saturday's 4-0 win against Burnley.
  • "It's not the moment to do this. If we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together," said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Paris

