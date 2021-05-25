'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

In this file photo taken on May 18, 2021, security guards keep watch next to the Olympic Rings while people take part in a protest against the hosting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in front of the headquarters building of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tokyo 2020 organisers said they would continue to "work closely... to ensure the safe and secure participation of all athletes in the Games."
  • The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee also said it remained "confident" that safety measures and frequent testing for athletes and staff "will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer."

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Hansi Flick to become new Germany coach after Euro 2020

  2. Teams brace for Basketball Africa League playoffs

  3. How shepherd saved runners in deadly China ultra-marathon race

  4. 'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

  5. Nadal, Djokovic eye history as Roland Garros embraces quiet night in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.